Inter-faith harmony vital for national unity, integrity: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that interfaith harmony was vital for social unity and integrity in the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and Chairman of Ruet-e Halal Committee Molana Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad who called on him here on Wednesday.

The Speaker said islam is a religion of peace and harmony and it teaches its followers to uphold peace in society. The best model to follow in this world is the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) who is a blessing for all universe, he added.

He said it is for the first time that the incumbent government officially celebrated Ashra Rehmatulil Alameen and the Seerat of the last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is also included in the Single National Curriculum.

He said that Islam is the religion which stresses upon all communities to live together in peace and harmony.

He said that Islam stresses upon maintaining peace and harmony in society. He also said that establishment of Rehmatulil-Alameen Authority is another milestone achievement as this Authority would continue to strive for propagating the best qualities of last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for next generation.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid and Chairman of Ruet-e Halal appreciated the proactive and positive role of the Speaker for bringing consensus in recent religious protests in the country.

He said there is no place of aggression in Islam and Islam is the only religion which teaches us about peace and harmony.

He also appreciated the recent initiative of the incumbent government to celebrate Ashra Rehmatulil-Alameen across the country.