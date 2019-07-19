Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Right (PCSWHR) Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori has said that every religion gives a lesson of love, peace, affection, tolerance and humanity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Right (PCSWHR) Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori has said that every religion gives a lesson of love , peace, affection, tolerance and humanity.

Addressing the participants of an inter-faith training workshop held at Social Welfare Complex Sialkot here on Friday, he urged the clerics belonging to all religions to come forward and play their pivotal role in achieving targets of progress and prosperity of Pakistan besides weeding out terrorism and extremism.

Chairman PCSWHR Muhammad Ejaz Noori added that the poverty alleviation was also vital for establishing peace.

Earlier, he distributed certificates among the participants.