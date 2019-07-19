UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-faith Training Workshop

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:51 PM

Inter-faith training workshop

Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Right (PCSWHR) Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori has said that every religion gives a lesson of love, peace, affection, tolerance and humanity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Right (PCSWHR) Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori has said that every religion gives a lesson of love, peace, affection, tolerance and humanity.

Addressing the participants of an inter-faith training workshop held at Social Welfare Complex Sialkot here on Friday, he urged the clerics belonging to all religions to come forward and play their pivotal role in achieving targets of progress and prosperity of Pakistan besides weeding out terrorism and extremism.

Chairman PCSWHR Muhammad Ejaz Noori added that the poverty alleviation was also vital for establishing peace.

Earlier, he distributed certificates among the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Progress Sialkot All Love

Recent Stories

Mobile veterinary hospitals continue activities

2 minutes ago

13 illegal stone crushing plants sealed

2 minutes ago

Nine held for smuggling phones at the Sialkot Inte ..

2 minutes ago

Vyshinsky's Lawyer Believes Zelenskyy's Offer Mean ..

2 minutes ago

Ryabkov Says Will Discuss During Visit to Venezuel ..

11 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on Senior Leader of Lebanon's ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.