Inter-Futsal championship concludes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Inter-Futsal Championship at Sargodha sports Complex concluded with great enthusiasm, showcasing the exceptional talent of police teams from across Punjab.

The Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha, Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Six teams, including representatives from Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Lahore regions, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad, and Special Protection Unit, participated in the thrilling event.

The final match was contested between Sargodha Police and the Elite Force Punjab. Both teams displayed remarkable skill and determination, captivating the audience with their energetic gameplay.

Ultimately, the Elite Force emerged victorious, defeating Sargodha Police and claiming the championship title.

RPO Sargodha Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan witnessed the final match, interacted with the players, and appreciated their outstanding performances. He distributed medals among the first, second, and third-place teams, and presented the trophy to the winning team, Elite Force, along with individual medals.

Police officials, including District Police Officer Asad Ijaz Malhi, SP RIB Azhar Yaqoob, and ADIG Muhammad Tariq, were also present at the event to encourage the players and celebrate their achievements.