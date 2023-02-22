Inter-girls collegiate competitions kicks off:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Inter girls collegiate handball tournament organized by board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sargodha was inaugurated at Government Post Graduate College for Women, Farooq Colony here on Wednesday.

Director of Physical Education, Sargodha Board, Roshan-e Zameer and Waqas Butt were the special guests of the event.

The inaugural match was played between Government College for Women Chandni Chowk and a private college.

The private college won the match 5-0.Laiba, a student of the private college, scored three goals.

On the occasion, the chief guest of the ceremony, Director Physical education Roshan-e Zameer said that the BISE was utilizing all resources for the promotion of sports.

He further said that the college which would be successful in the inter-collegiate competitions would participate in the Punjab level competitions.

Director of Physical Education, Sargodha Board said that cricket, hockey, football, volleyball, kabaddi, handball, gymnastics, tug-of-war and athletics competitions would also be held , after which competitions would be held at the Punjab level.