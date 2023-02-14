UrduPoint.com

Inter- Girls Collegiate Games Competitions Kicks Off:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The intercollegiate girls games 2023 kicked off here on Tuesday.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Government Graduate College for Women, Chandni Chowk, where Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Mohsin Salahuddin was the chief guest.

In the inter-collegiate games, the teams of girl government colleges across the district were participating.Games like badminton, athletics, cricket,volleyball and other competitions were being conducted.

A large number of college council members and female students participated in the ceremony, including Director Colleges Sargodha Sarfaraz Gujjar, Divisional sports Officer Tariq Nazir, board Secretary Dr Mohsin Abbas, Deputy Director Colleges Abul Hasan Naqvi, Principal Dr Saeeda Jamshed and Dr Rizwana Masood.

