Inter Global Human Development Society distributes masks

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday has distributed face masks among the general public to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,According to statement issued here, CEO of the IGHDS, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that Covid-19 was a deadly virus and there was no treatment if one got infected, adding that one could remain safe by observing social distancing rule.