UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Global Human Development Society Distributes Masks

Sumaira FH 35 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:13 PM

Inter Global Human Development Society distributes masks

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday has distributed face masks among the general public to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,According to statement issued here, CEO of the IGHDS, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the coronavirus

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) on Tuesday has distributed face masks among the general public to help contain the spread of the coronavirus,According to statement issued here, CEO of the IGHDS, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Jameel urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that Covid-19 was a deadly virus and there was no treatment if one got infected, adding that one could remain safe by observing social distancing rule.

Related Topics

Shakeel Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uncover the Ultimate Smartphone Experience with OP ..

2 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Offset Oil Output Beyond OPEC Quota ..

18 seconds ago

Russia Records 8,595 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

19 seconds ago

Beijing Has No Intention to Take Part in Nuclear A ..

21 seconds ago

‘FIA will register case against US blogger Cynth ..

13 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific continues gradual restart of domestic ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.