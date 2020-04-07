Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) donates 5000 sanitizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A representatives of the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad Shakeel called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at the DC's Office here Tuesday and donated 5,000 sanitizers for the public hospitals at Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A representatives of the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad Shakeel called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at the DC's Office here Tuesday and donated 5,000 sanitizers for the public hospitals at Sukkur.

Sanitization of government's hospitals would be made possible through Sanidol sanitizer.

Utilization of Sanidol sanitizer will further minimise/reduce infection and viral risk in public hospitals.