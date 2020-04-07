UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Donates 5000 Sanitizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:34 PM

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) donates 5000 sanitizers

A representatives of the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad Shakeel called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at the DC's Office here Tuesday and donated 5,000 sanitizers for the public hospitals at Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A representatives of the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) headed by its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad Shakeel called on the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur at the DC's Office here Tuesday and donated 5,000 sanitizers for the public hospitals at Sukkur.

Sanitization of government's hospitals would be made possible through Sanidol sanitizer.

Utilization of Sanidol sanitizer will further minimise/reduce infection and viral risk in public hospitals.

Related Topics

Sukkur Shakeel Government

Recent Stories

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ion oxygen su ..

2 minutes ago

World table tennis championships postponed again o ..

2 minutes ago

6 wheat purchase centers set up in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

India says has enough stocks of anti-malarial drug ..

2 minutes ago

Medical equipment dispatched to protesting doctors ..

11 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admiss ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.