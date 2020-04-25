Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) distributes ration among 1000 minority families

- Home
Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:57 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) in Sindh has set an example of interfaith harmony by distributing ration among 1000 humble families of Hindu, Sikh and Christian community of Sukkur, Khairpur and Shikarpur districts.
Chief Cooperating Officer, IGHDS, Ms Nosheen Shakeel Khan reached 1000 families of minorities and distributed food items among the deserving ones affected by Covid-19 lockdown.