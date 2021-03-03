Inter-Hostel cricket tournament concludes at IIUI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Inter-hostel cricket tournament held at International Islamic University concluded on Wednesday at new campus as Hostel1 tigers clinched the title.

The activity is part of the vision and initiatives of the IIUI President for providing a healthy and quality education environment to the students.

The concluding ceremony was joined by the Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeshan Ali Naqvi as Chief Guest who distributed the prizes among the winner and runner-up teams. Team of hostel 05 remained runner up.

The ceremony was also attended by Vice President AF&P, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani and Vice-president Academics, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar. The ceremony was also joined by the organizing committee headed by Provost male, Dr. Ibrar Anver and Students Advisor Male, Dr. Tauqeer Sargana, Additional Director, P&PR Nasir Farid, Assistant Director P&PR, Al-Hassan, Khalid Chaudhary, Incharge Sports, Assistant Director, Muhammad Ausaf, Coach Muhammad Naseer and supporting staff members. A total number of 08 teams of the hostels of new campus and Kuwait hostels were provided separate kits and mentors to lead.

The chief guest, Deputy Mayor also took part in the activities where he played a ball on the pitch as a batsman. On the occasion, tug of war competition was also held that was conducted between the rest of IIUI officials headed by the Chief Guest against the Resident House Tutors of the hostels. The IIUI officials' team won the tug of war match. The concluding ceremony also witnessed competitions of three legs race and sack race.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said that sports activities are necessary to maintain the equilibrium of the learning process. He said a society that has crowded grounds usually its hospitals remain empty.

Hailing the organizer for the event, he assured of maximum support saying that youth is a ray of hope.

Dr. N.B.Jumani, addressing the ceremony announced that soon the university would conduct an inter faculty tournament and its Alumni will take part in the future activities as well. He said that co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are part and parcel of the education process. He said the administration is keen to follow the instruction of IIUI President to let students excel in all the fields. He said that IIUI leadership intends to provide best opportunities to talented youth of IIUI to shine. He felicitated the organizing committee and hoped that such constructive activities will continue.

In his speech, Dr. Ayaz Afsar appreciated the activity saying that sports activities are equally important along with the academic activities. He reiterated his resolve that there will be stone left unturned to provide a healthy and peaceful milieu of learning to the students. He appreciated the joint venture of the student advisor office and the provost office saying that the tournament is an omen of a new start after a hiatus due to global pandemic.

Dr. Ibrar Anver thanked the Students Advisor, sports officials and the organizing committee for the untiring efforts and elaborated the objectives of the tournament. He added that the tournament is a start of the healthy activities that will also continue in future.

Dr. Tauqeer Sargana, welcoming the guests said that the event is focused to promote positivity and healthy competition as part of the learning process. He thanked IIUI management for the consistent support and vowed that his office will be among leading ranks to provide best platforms and opportunities to students to showcase the talent in future as well.