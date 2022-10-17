UrduPoint.com

Inter-Hostel Cricket Tournament Kicks-off At IIUI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Inter-Hostel cricket tournament kicks-off at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :An inter-hostel cricket tournament kicked-off here at new campus of International Islamic University on Monday.

The activity is part of the vision and initiative of the IIUI President for providing healthy and quality education environment to the students.

The tournament is being organized by the Office of Provost (male) and Protocol and Public Relations (P&PR). All the teams of the hostels of new campus and Kuwait hostels have been provided separate kits and mentors to lead.

The colorful ceremony was joined by enthralled players of 7 teams. The IIUI President inaugurated the event by playing a ball on the pitch as a batsman.

The IIUI President appreciated the efforts of organizers saying that sports activities were equally important along with the academic activities.

He reiterated his resolve that no stone will be left unturned to provide healthy and peaceful milieu of learning to the students.

He appreciated the joint venture of the offices of Provost and Protocol and Public Relations saying that the tournament was an omen of a new start after a hiatus due to global pandemic.

Vice President A&F, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani and Vice-president Academics, Prof.

Dr. Ayaz Afsar were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was also joined by the organizing committee headed by Provost male, Dr. Ibrar Anver.

It was also attended by Incharge P&PR Nasir Farid, Assistant Director P&PR, Al-Hassan, Assistant Director P&PR, Muhammad Nauman, officers of Provost office Khalid Chaudhary, Assistant Director, Ali Rafie and supporting staff members.

Addressing the opening ceremony Dr. N.B. Jumani said that co-curricular and extra-curricular activities were part and parcel of the education process.

He said the administration was keen to follow the instruction of IIUI President to let students excel in all the fields.

He said that IIUI leadership intended to provide best opportunities to talented youth of IIUI to shine.

Dr. Ibrar Anver thanked the President IIUI, Vice Presidents and organizing committee for the untiring efforts to kick off the tournament.

He added that the tournament was a start of the healthy activities that will also continue in future.

Office of the Provost shall also start sports gala of the foreigner students in the end of this month that will include a number of sports events.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Education Kuwait Male Nasir Lead International Islamic University Event All Best

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Riz ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Rizwan in warm up match against E ..

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

2 hours ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

2 hours ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

2 hours ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.