Inter-Hostel cricket tournament kicks-off at IIUI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :An inter-hostel cricket tournament kicked-off here at new campus of International Islamic University on Monday.

The activity is part of the vision and initiative of the IIUI President for providing healthy and quality education environment to the students.

The tournament is being organized by the Office of Provost (male) and Protocol and Public Relations (P&PR). All the teams of the hostels of new campus and Kuwait hostels have been provided separate kits and mentors to lead.

The colorful ceremony was joined by enthralled players of 7 teams. The IIUI President inaugurated the event by playing a ball on the pitch as a batsman.

The IIUI President appreciated the efforts of organizers saying that sports activities were equally important along with the academic activities.

He reiterated his resolve that no stone will be left unturned to provide healthy and peaceful milieu of learning to the students.

He appreciated the joint venture of the offices of Provost and Protocol and Public Relations saying that the tournament was an omen of a new start after a hiatus due to global pandemic.

Vice President A&F, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani and Vice-president Academics, Prof.

Dr. Ayaz Afsar were also present on the occasion.

The ceremony was also joined by the organizing committee headed by Provost male, Dr. Ibrar Anver.

It was also attended by Incharge P&PR Nasir Farid, Assistant Director P&PR, Al-Hassan, Assistant Director P&PR, Muhammad Nauman, officers of Provost office Khalid Chaudhary, Assistant Director, Ali Rafie and supporting staff members.

Addressing the opening ceremony Dr. N.B. Jumani said that co-curricular and extra-curricular activities were part and parcel of the education process.

He said the administration was keen to follow the instruction of IIUI President to let students excel in all the fields.

He said that IIUI leadership intended to provide best opportunities to talented youth of IIUI to shine.

Dr. Ibrar Anver thanked the President IIUI, Vice Presidents and organizing committee for the untiring efforts to kick off the tournament.

He added that the tournament was a start of the healthy activities that will also continue in future.

Office of the Provost shall also start sports gala of the foreigner students in the end of this month that will include a number of sports events.