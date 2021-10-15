UrduPoint.com

Inter-Institution Naat Contest At Aiwan-e-Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture and Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro has said that by adopting the Sunnah of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), we can set our lives in the right direction and get success in this world as well as the world hereafter.

He was speaking at an Inter-Institution Naat contest, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions at Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore, here on Friday.

He said all efforts were being made to turn Pakistan into a true welfare state in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, like Riyasat-e-Madina, which was founded by the Holy Prophet (PBUH) over 1400 ago.

Speaking at the function, Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Abdul Mannan said that the real purpose of the Naat contest and all such activities was to bring the young generation towards Islamic lifestyle and constructive activities.

MPA Neelam Hayat, speaking at the programme, urged students and the young generation to adopt the Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their lives and play their role in establishment of the state of Madina.

Chairman Muttahida Ulema board Maulana Asim Makhdoom and Imam of Governor's House mosque Qari Muhammad Ismael also spoke at the function.

A large number of people including Aiwan-e-Iqbal Administrator Anjum Waheed, Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Syed Nadeem Alam, Prof Farah Sonam, Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and students attended the function.

