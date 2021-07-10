UrduPoint.com
Inter, Matric Exams Begins In KP

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Inter, Matric exams begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Matriculation and Intermediate examinations started here on Saturday amidst following the Covid standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. An official of the KP education department said, in the first phase, 10th and 12th class examinations were being conducted in which 1,415,360 children from all 8 boards across the province participating in the exams.

He informed that Matriculation students will appear in four subjects and Inter students in three subjects.

He said to avoid cheating in the examination, CCTV cameras have been installed in examination halls to prevent plagiarism.

He disclosed that 2,000 examination centers have been set up across the province while mobile phones and other electronic devices have been completely banned in examination halls.

