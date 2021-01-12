Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broadsheet scandal, says Shibli Faraz  

, ,

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz says that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others influenced that inquiry to save their own skin and now the government under Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to make those names public, after thorough scrutiny of the available material.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that the federal cabinet constituted an inter-ministerial committee, which would reveal the individuals, mentioned in the Broadsheet scandal.

He said that the cabinet decided to reveal facts to expose individuals involved money laundering and making fun of country's institutions in light of the findings of UK Law firm Broadsheet. He expressed these words while briefing media in Islamabad this afternoon about decisions taken by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the cabinet also approved a bill to enhance powers of the auditor general of Pakistan to ensure transparency. He said automation and digitization are being introduced in the working of the office of auditor general of Pakistan. He said issuance of cheques will be automated to prevent any kind of delay and fraud.

Syed Shibli Faraz said that the PTI government is vigorously working on institutional reforms and the cabinet decided to make these reforms public soon.

Talking about negative impact of the sale of smuggled petrol in Pakistan, the Minister said that a crackdown has started against petrol pumps involved in selling substandard smuggled petrol, which poses hazards not only to the environment, but also adversely impacts functionality of the vehicles.

He said the sale of smuggled petrol is inflicting a loss of around 180 billion rupees to the national exchequer. He said so far 192 petrol pumps have sealed for selling substandard smuggled oil. He said such petrol pumps have been directed to furnish record of their sale and purchase within one week. He said that 2090 petrol pumps have been identified across Pakistan that are involved in selling smuggled petrol.

The Minister said that Planning Minister Asad Umar raised the incident of the death of Osama Satti in police firing for which Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance over opening of fire by the police on a youth. He said that the Joint Investigation Committee formed to investigate killing of Osama Satti has presented its report to the interior secretary, but the Prime Minister expressed the resolve that new probe would be arranged if family members of the deceased youth is not satisfied with JIT's findings. He said an inquiry will be organized to the satisfaction of Osama Satti's family to take the culprits to the task.

Syed Shibli Faraz said the Prime Minister also instructed to formulate a policy in fifteen days to address shortage of wheat and other food items in the country.