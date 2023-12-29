Open Menu

Inter-Ministerial Committee Meeting Reviews AJK-based Mega Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:53 PM

A meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Friday discussed issues related to the AJK-based mega projects Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Agreement, Mangala Dam Up-Raising project, Production Cost of Electricity, Reconstruction of Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and other matters were discussed threadbare

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 29th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Friday discussed issues related to the AJK-based mega projects Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Agreement, Mangala Dam Up-Raising project, Production Cost of Electricity, Reconstruction of Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and other matters were discussed threadbare.

The meeting, held in the federal metropolis, was jointly chaired by Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and Federal Defense Minister Gen. (retd) Anwar Haider Ali, was attended, among others, by senior minister Col. (Retd) Waqar Ahmad Noor, minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Mian Abdul Waheed, Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan.

The meeting participants expressed their resolve to solve all the issues amicably.

The committee headed by Federal caretaker Defense Minister General (retd) Anwar Haider Ali, decided to form working groups on all the issues, which would submit the report to the central committee after completing the recommendations as per ToR.

Thanking Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar for his keen interest in resolving the issues faced by the AJK government, the AJK premier termed the Inter-Ministerial Committee meeting as encouraging.

"This will hopefully pave the way for understanding the problems and finding out a viable solution to these longstanding issues", the PM said.

APP/ahr

