Inter-ministerial Coordination, Vital For Economic Development: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:52 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that having achieved the economic stability, the government's efforts were focused at the economic development which required a comprehensive and long-term planning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that having achieved the economic stability, the government's efforts were focused at the economic development which required a comprehensive and long-term planning.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress on the development projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2019-20, the prime minister said that inter-ministerial coordination was vital for long term and comprehensive planning, a PM Office press release said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, food Security Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, deputy chairman Planning Commission, secretary planning and other senior officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the progress on PSDP during the first and second fiscal quarters and was presented a detailed report on the performance of the Federal ministries.

The meeting was told that for the current fiscal, the government had launched 380 new development schemes under PSDP.

It was informed that the government had eased the process of the projects' approval and release of funds to avoid any delay in their completion.

The prime minister viewed that the timely completion of the PSDP projects would help create job opportunities for youth. He directed the ministries concerned to keepa strict vigil on the pace of projects to ensure that no development work was delayed due to red tape or any other reason.

He said that besides utilizing its own resources, the government also desired to engage the private sector for which he also assured all-out facilities.

