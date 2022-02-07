UrduPoint.com

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the constitution of Inter-Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee of National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority ( NRA) on recommendations of its chairman and members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the constitution of Inter-Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee of National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority ( NRA) on recommendations of its chairman and members.

According to Federal education Committee, the committee included additional Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani as chairman, additional Secretary of Religious Affairs Division, Additional Secretary of Law and Justice division, Additional Secretary of finance division, Additional Secretary of Establishment Division and representative from NRA as the members.

The objective of Inter-Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee of NRA is to provide key support in developing quick processes, ensure alignments with official rules and regulations, and extend support in facilitating the compliance and acceleration in various procedures.

The specific terms of reference of this committee would provide support in streamlining official business of the authority and to facilitate inter provincial and inter ministerial coordination to the initiatives of NRA.

It will also support the development of processes and procedures for smooth working of National Rehmatalil Aalmeen Authority.

