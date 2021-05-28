Inter-ministerial meeting discusses SOPs for implementation on Mutual Legal Assistance Act-2020

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani Friday chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to devise a joint strategy in formulation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for effective implementation on the Mutual Legal Assistance Act-2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Akbar Durrani Friday chaired an inter-ministerial meeting to devise a joint strategy in formulation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for effective implementation on the Mutual Legal Assistance Act-2020.

Stressing the need for working together, the secretary said close coordination was the key to successful execution of the projects and improving overall performance, a news release said.

He said there should be a streamlined system for effective coordination amongst all stakeholders.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Legislative Advisor Ministry of Law and Justice Ms Riffat Butt, Deputy Secretary Ministry of Interior Tahir Akbar Awan and Joint Director (Law) Anti-Narcotics Force Muhammad Tariq.

All the meeting participants agreed upon the need of effective collaboration and decided to review progress on the 'discussed points' after two weeks.

On August 6, 2020, the Parliament had passed the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) Bill-2020 aimed at providing legal support and strengthening coordination mechanisms among the countries combating crime across the border.

According to Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Act, increase in transnational organized crime has made it imperative for the international community including Pakistan to improve effectiveness of legal instruments.

Lack of uniformity in law and weak coordination mechanisms between countries affect combating of crime across borders. In order to overcome these challenges legal cover is essentially required.

International cooperation in criminal matters through mutual legal assistance is intended to bridge existing gaps in respective countries towards effective law enforcement.

Under the Act, the requested state would provide legal support to the requesting state by executing necessary actions on its territory in criminal cases warranting shared assistance.