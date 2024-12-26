Inter-Ministerial meeting reviews plans for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

Open Menu

Published December 26, 2024

To ensure a well-coordinated observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, an inter-ministerial meeting was convened on Thursday focusing on activity planning and task distribution among stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) To ensure a well-coordinated observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, an inter-ministerial meeting was convened on Thursday focusing on activity planning and task distribution among stakeholders.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Tahir, thoroughly reviewed the responsibilities of various ministries to ensure the event is marked with zeal and fervor. It reviewed all activities and allocated further responsibilities for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, observed annually, highlights Pakistan's political and moral commitment to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It also pays homage to Kashmiri martyrs and supports their separatist movement against Indian rule.

Representatives from different ministries, especially the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, presented detailed plans for the day’s activities and their media coverage.

Assistant Director Ruba Qasim, representing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, delivered a presentation. Officials from ptv, Radio Pakistan, and APPC shared their plans to ensure comprehensive coverage of the event.

Discussions also included branding strategies in various cities, with provincial governments and the government of Gilgit-Baltistan tasked to coordinate activities.

The Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs appreciated the planning of activities presented by the ministries and departments, urging them to make the proposals more creative and unique. He also provided feedback and emphasized the importance of reviewing and refining the plans in the next ministerial meeting for effective implementation.

