Inter Parliamentary contacts vital for resolution of issues: Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that parliamentary diplomacy and Inter Parliamentary contacts were of undeniable importance to counter the challenges faced by the modern world.

He said that Parliaments being the representative of the people needed to be proactive and collaborative to meet the socio-economic need of the masses.

He also stressed for immediate attention of the international community towards gross human rights abuses being committed by the tyrant Indian forces in IIOK.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU) Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him.

The Speaker said that Pakistan believed in peace and wanted settlement of outstanding issues through dialogue while upholding respect for human rights.

He said that the sufferings of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir necessitated the international community to take cognizance of the prevailing worst human rights situation.

He said that the Indian government had unilaterally changed the constitutional status of IIOJ&K and opened up a new flood gate of atrocities and barbarism in illegally occupied territory.

The Speaker also drew attention of the IPU president towards Indian ceasefire and noted that continuous lock down of the valley was violation of international protocols and treaties.

He also asked for immediate dispatch of a delegation of IPU Parliamentarians to Occupied Kashmir to assess the situation on ground.

The Speaker said that Parliamentary diplomacy will pave for the establishment of peace and bringing sustainable development for all.

He said that the incumbent government believed in Parliamentary supremacy and resolving issues through parliament.

He said that COVID-19 Pandemic had brought the whole world together due to its colossal effects.

He stressed the need for parliamentary cooperation to rectify the disasters inflicted by COVID-19 like pandemic.

He mentioned that the instant visit of the IPU President approved of Pakistani effort to bring peace and stability in the region and the world.

The President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron appreciated the Speaker's effort for making parliamentary diplomacy and Parliamentary contacts more effective.

She applauded the strategy of the government to tackle the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.

She resolved to have close collaboration with the parliament of Pakistan to make Parliamentary intervention more effective in the region.

She also expressed her gratitude to Pakistani people and the government for warm welcome and hospitality.