Inter-parliamentary exchange to help in maintaing peace: Pervaiz Elahi

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Wednesday that inter-parliamentary exchange would be helpful for all provinces to maintain peace in the country

He said this during a welcome address at the two-day inter-parliamentary exchange at the Punjab Assembly. The event was organized by the Department of Human Rights Punjab and Democracy Reporting International (DRI).

Addressing on the occasion, Provincial Minister of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said that his department was playing an important role to safeguard the rights of every citizen in the province.

He said, with the collaboration of all stakeholders, the journey of peace would continue.

The minister said that he felt proud to announce Human Rights policy, adding that only Punjab had announced the policy uptil now. He said that Punjab was ready to share experience among other provinces to safeguard human rights.

First Scretary, Political and Economic Affairs, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Lorenz Stritmatter said in his address that Germany would provide full support to Pakistan for peace in the region.