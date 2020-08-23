Inter Parliamentary Union President arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron along with a delegation comprising two Mexican members of Parliament arrived here on Sunday on a six day visit on the invitation of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The visit was aimed to foster institutional linkages between Senate of Pakistan and the IPU to strengthen foundations of democracy and promote mutual collaboration at the highest levels.

Pakistan Senate had consistently played an active and robust role on the forum as it considered parliamentary diplomacy pivotal in peace, development and social and economic prosperity. The current visit was taking place at a high time when Pakistan like other nations was faced with challenge of Covid 19 and the world was calling for a joint effort to overcome not only the pandemic but also mitigate the social and economic impacts of the disease on the communities specially the ones having feeble health infrastructure.

The delegation, during its visit, will be having parleys with President, Prime Minister, Chairman Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly besides other important highly political interactions.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani always emphasized the need for enhancing institutional collaboration and highly valued the parliamentary diplomacy as it helped in bringing the nations close to each other besides promoting mutual understanding around issues the humanity was faced with.

It was pertinent to mention here that this was the first-ever high profile visit at the level of incumbent IPU President which was a significant parliamentary and diplomatic breakthrough as the same will help our efforts in promotion of a softer image of the country at the international stage through the auspices of IPU and its member Parliaments. This would also be instrumental in mustering support during the forthcoming election of the IPU President wherein the Parliament of Pakistan had put forward the candidature of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan.