Inter (Part-1) Results On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce results of Annual Intermediate (Part-1) Examinations 2019 on Oct 9, 2019 (Wednesday).

A BISE spokesman told APP that all arrangements have been completed to announce the results in a ceremony, to be held at BISE Auditorium at 10am on Wednesday.

Result gazette will be available on CDs for Rs 200 per copy in advance. It will also be available at the board website, www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

The candidates can also get their results by sending their roll numbers through SMS on 800240 after 10:10am on Oct 9, he added.

