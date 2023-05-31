Inter (Part-I) exams to start from June 05

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Annual Intermediate (Part-I) Examinations 2023 would commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here from June 05, 2023.

Controller Examinations BISE Faisalabad Dr Jaffar Ali told APP here on Wednesday that roll number slips of private candidates had been dispatched on their given postal addresses while the regular students could get their roll number slips from their educational institutes concerned.

However, the same were also available on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk from where they could download.

For more information, inquiry or guidance, they should immediately contact the office of Controller Exams through telephone numbers 041-2517710-11, he added.