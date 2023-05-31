UrduPoint.com

Inter (Part-I) Exams To Start From June 05

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Inter (Part-I) exams to start from June 05

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Annual Intermediate (Part-I) Examinations 2023 would commence under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad here from June 05, 2023.

Controller Examinations BISE Faisalabad Dr Jaffar Ali told APP here on Wednesday that roll number slips of private candidates had been dispatched on their given postal addresses while the regular students could get their roll number slips from their educational institutes concerned.

However, the same were also available on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk from where they could download.

For more information, inquiry or guidance, they should immediately contact the office of Controller Exams through telephone numbers 041-2517710-11, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Same BISE June From

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

21 minutes ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

2 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

3 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

4 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.