Inter Part-I Results Announced

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Inter part-I results announced

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad announced results

of annual Intermediate part-I (first year) examination 2023 on Tuesday.

a Total 100,465 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 55,796 were declared passed with

55.

54 percentage.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed announced the results during a ceremony while

Secretary Board Dr Habub Ur Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, and

others were also present.

The results is available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk

