Inter Part-I Results Announced
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad announced results
of annual Intermediate part-I (first year) examination 2023 on Tuesday.
a Total 100,465 candidates appeared in the exams out of which 55,796 were declared passed with
55.
54 percentage.
Commissioner Silwat Saeed announced the results during a ceremony while
Secretary Board Dr Habub Ur Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, and
others were also present.
The results is available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk