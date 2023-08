(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons has unanimously approved the dates of announcement of results of the intermediate part-I, II (11th , 12th ) first annual examination 2023.

According to notification, the result of intermediate part-II (12th) will be announced on September 13 while part-I (11th) on October 10.