UrduPoint.com

Inter-province Dacoit Gang Busted, Four Held After Encounter With Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:40 PM

Inter-province dacoit gang busted, four held after encounter with police

Police have busted a notorious inter-province dacoit gang and arrested four members of the gang during an exchange of fire here at Buapur area in premises of New Multan police station,said a police spokesman on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious inter-province dacoit gang and arrested four members of the gang during an exchange of fire here at Buapur area in premises of New Multan police station,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and demand by the trader community, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem to arrest the criminals.

Using latest technical methods, the police team traced notorious inter-province Maqbool gang near Buapur area of New Multan police station.

All of a sudden, the criminals started firing on the police party when police team reached near them.

The police also retaliated and later, arrested four members of the gang. The police have also recovered two motorcycles and weapons from the possession of arrested criminals.

The arrested criminals have confessed 30 cases registered in various police stations of the district while the ring leader was also wanted to Faisalabad and Chinyot police in 15 cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

The CPO khurram Shahzad Haider lauded the police team and said that action against criminals has been speed up by dividind city into separate zones.

He said that protection of public lives and properties would be ensured at any cost.

Related Topics

Multan Firing Faisalabad Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Criminals From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

1 hour ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

1 hour ago
 Commissioner directs timely provision of services ..

Commissioner directs timely provision of services to people under RTS

3 minutes ago
 9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

9600 fertilizer bags recovered from godown

3 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 23 Dec 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.