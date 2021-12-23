Inter-province dacoit gang busted, four held after encounter with police

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Police have busted a notorious inter-province dacoit gang and arrested four members of the gang during an exchange of fire here at Buapur area in premises of New Multan police station,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity and demand by the trader community, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem to arrest the criminals.

Using latest technical methods, the police team traced notorious inter-province Maqbool gang near Buapur area of New Multan police station.

All of a sudden, the criminals started firing on the police party when police team reached near them.

The police also retaliated and later, arrested four members of the gang. The police have also recovered two motorcycles and weapons from the possession of arrested criminals.

The arrested criminals have confessed 30 cases registered in various police stations of the district while the ring leader was also wanted to Faisalabad and Chinyot police in 15 cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

The CPO khurram Shahzad Haider lauded the police team and said that action against criminals has been speed up by dividind city into separate zones.

He said that protection of public lives and properties would be ensured at any cost.