Inter-provincial arms supplying gang busted, illegal weapons recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :City police Kot Addu on Saturday have arrested an inter-provincial gang supplying illegal arms and recovered huge quantity of modern weapons along with ammunition.

According to details, SHO City Police Station Kot Addu have arrested an inter-provincial gang during ongoing crackdown against illegal weapon holders under the directions of Additional Inspector General of Police South Punjab.

The police have also recovered 26 modern pistols, 52 magazines, more than hundred bullets and a car from their possession.

A case was also registered against the accused.

DSP Kot Addu Circle said that the police would continue action against the criminal elements.

The police was trying to maintain peace and law and order in the society and always ready to protect the lives and properties. He urged the citizens to inform the police about any suspicious activity by calling on police helpline 15.