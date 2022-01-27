Inter-Provincial Curriculum workshop 2022 concludes

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has organized a three-day inter-provincial curriculum workshop in Islamabad from January 25 to 27, 2022

The Inter-Provincial Curriculum Workshop (IPCW) brought together subject matter experts from all over Pakistan to finalize the Early Childhood Education (ECE) to Grade 8 curriculum.

This is the end of the IPCW Policy Dialogue Series, which was jointly hosted by the Federal Government and the Provincial / Regional Governments in December 2021 to seek views on the curriculum draft.

The federal government played a coordinating role and provided an impartial platform to seek consensus on the updated syllabus for ECE-Grade 8.

They also discussed the challenges that could be faced in implementation of textbooks, teachers, assessments and also in the future steps.

The closing ceremony of the IPCW was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Education, Mr.

Shafqat Mahmood, announcing that the consensus on Grade ECE-8 standards and SLOs has been achieved as a timely completion of SNC Phase II.

The event was attended by prominent personalities including Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Turkai, Provincial Secretaries of Education, Directors of Provincial Curriculum Departments and Textbook Boards, Heads of Armed Forces Educational Institutions, Religious Scholars, and Educators of various Institutions were present on the occasion.

Dr. Maryam Chughtai, Director, National Curriculum Council, thanked the Provincial and Area Education Departments for their support in promoting high standards for all children across Pakistan.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood appreciated the efforts of public and private sector experts from different parts of the country.

He congratulated Dr. Maryam Chughtai, Director National Curriculum Council and her team for moving forward in this national cause.