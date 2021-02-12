UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial Dacoit Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil Line police on Friday busted an inter-provincial gang of dacoits and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Civil Line was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two dacoits namely Akram and Amir who were dacoit gang members and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police recovered cash, weapons and other items from their possession, he added.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Superintendent Police Pothohar, SHO Civil Line and police team and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers.

More Stories From Pakistan

