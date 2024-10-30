Open Menu

Inter-provincial Dacoit Gang Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Seetpur police busted an inter-district dacoit gang and arrested four criminals besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from them during a special crackdown on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of dacoity, robbery and other crimes, District Police Officer (DPO) Husnain Haider, directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown on criminals involved in depriving citizens of valuables at gunpoint.

The police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Shahroz, busted the notorious Bohar Gang and arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Fazal Bohar, Atta Muhammad, Siraj Munir and Ahsan alias Papu.

The police have also recovered looted valuables including cash Rs 500,000, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession by tracing over dozens of cases.

