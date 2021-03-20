UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial Dacoit Gang Busted; Two Arrested In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 02:16 PM

In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted an inter-provincial dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 2.4 million and weapons from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted an inter-provincial dacoit gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash Rs 2.4 million and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police in a raid arrested Muhammad Akram and Amir Ali, members of 'Baba' gang besides recovering cash Rs 2.4 million, mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

He informed that the Police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Civil Line Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in dacoities and other crimes in different districts including Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, Haripur, Borewala, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Rawalpindi, he added.

SP Potohar said that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas lauded endeavour of Civil Line police team for netting the accused.

