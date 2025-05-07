Open Menu

Inter-provincial Dacoit Killed In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:24 PM

A major joint operation conducted by the Counter Crime Department (CCD) Muzaffargarh and local police in Alipur resulted in the death of a notorious inter-provincial dacoit during an exchange of fire, official sources confirmed

The dacoit, identified as Mazhar alias Matri, was the ringleader of a dangerous gang involved in a series of violent crimes across provincial borders.

According to police sources, he was wanted in more than 35 criminal cases, including armed robberies, attacks on law enforcement, and the killing and injuring of several police personnel.

The operation took place late last night. During the encounter, Mazhar alias Matri was fatally shot. No casualties were reported on the side of law enforcement.

Police officials hailed the operation as a significant success in the ongoing crackdown on organized crime. Further investigations are underway to apprehend remaining members of the gang.

