Inter-provincial drug cartel member arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :District Keamari Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a member of an inter-provincial drug racket with a large number of drugs from in their possession during an operation on a tip-off.

According to police, the arrested accused was identified as Juma Gul son of Maula Daad was carrying 27 kg of hashish and 2 kg of opium, in a trailer, from Chaman.

The accused was arrested near Gul Bai school Muaripur Road.

The case has been registered and further investigation is underway.