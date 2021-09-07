UrduPoint.com

Inter-provincial Drug Cartel Member Arrested

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 03:39 PM

District Keamari Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a member of an inter-provincial drug racket with a large number of drugs from in their possession during an operation on a tip-off

According to police, the arrested accused was identified as Juma Gul son of Maula Daad was carrying 27 kg of hashish and 2 kg of opium, in a trailer, from Chaman.

According to police, the arrested accused was identified as Juma Gul son of Maula Daad was carrying 27 kg of hashish and 2 kg of opium, in a trailer, from Chaman.

The accused was arrested near Gul Bai school Muaripur Road.

The case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

