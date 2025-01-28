Inter-provincial drug dealer held with 200kg narcotics

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An inter-provincial drug dealer was arrested in an operation in Luddan area of tehsil Burewala, police said on Tuesday.

DSP Sadar Burewala Ashraf Tabassum told during a news conference that the narcotics dealer Abid was arrested and five maunds (200kg) narcotics was recovered including 145 kilogram hashish and over 61 kilogram of opium.

The drug dealer was transporting the narcotics from Gujranwala when he was caught after a long chase and resistance which police overpowered successfully.

A 30 bore pistol was also recovered from the accused. The DSP said, a case has been registered and investigations were in progress.