Inter-provincial Drug Dealer Held With 200kg Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2025 | 11:40 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An inter-provincial drug dealer was arrested in an operation in Luddan area of tehsil Burewala, police said on Tuesday.
DSP Sadar Burewala Ashraf Tabassum told during a news conference that the narcotics dealer Abid was arrested and five maunds (200kg) narcotics was recovered including 145 kilogram hashish and over 61 kilogram of opium.
The drug dealer was transporting the narcotics from Gujranwala when he was caught after a long chase and resistance which police overpowered successfully.
A 30 bore pistol was also recovered from the accused. The DSP said, a case has been registered and investigations were in progress.
Recent Stories
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights
NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea
Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police
Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030
Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles demise of Saudi Royal Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Saud7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Committee urges enthusiastic observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Senator vows to address genuine concerns of Journalist community7 minutes ago
-
Inter-provincial drug dealer held with 200kg narcotics7 minutes ago
-
Two arrested with narcotics, fireworks27 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment operation27 minutes ago
-
Hazro police crack down on gambling27 minutes ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court1 hour ago
-
FBR's Vehicle procurement only for enhancing tax recovery: Azam Tarar1 hour ago
-
Pakistan fights for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: AJK PM2 hours ago
-
Kinnaird College organizes “EmpowerHER” festival2 hours ago
-
Economy on right track to achieve stability, long-term growth: Dar2 hours ago