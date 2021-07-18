UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial Drug Peddler Gang Busted, 10 Kg Heroin Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested an inter-provincial drug peddler gang and recovered ten kilograms heroin from their possession.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Mian Channu, Rao Tariq Pervaiz talking to media said that Chab Kalan police on a tip of raided and arrested two drug peddlers Afsar Ali s/o Taj Ali and Sajid s/o Ibrahim near from 87/15-L Mailsi link bridge.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

The accused have used to supply the drugs at various districts of Punjab after smuggling from Khyber Pakhutunkhwa.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the police team.

