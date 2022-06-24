UrduPoint.com

Inter-provincial Drug Peddler Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested Inter-provincial drug peddler gang and recovered over nine kilograms hashish and arrested four peddlers including a woman.

According to police spokesperson, Sadar police Alipur on a tip off conducted a successful raid and arrested four drug peddlers as they had also included a woman Nisha Malik in the gang to escape from the police.

The drug peddlers used to supply drugs in Alipur purchased from Quetta.

The case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

