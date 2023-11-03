Open Menu

Inter- Provincial Drug Peddler Gang Held, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Inter- provincial drug peddler gang held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Police claimed to have foiled the smuggling of drugs and busted Inter- a provincial drug peddler gang by seizing over one mound of hashish.

According to police sources, SHO Daira Deen Panah police station Rao Shehroz along with his team on tip-off raided and foiled the smuggling of drugs to Punjab from Khyber Pakhtun Khwah.

The Interprovincial drug peddler gang including ring leader Syed Wazir and Sahib Gul were arrested by police.

The drug peddlers came to supply drugs in Punjab from KPK. The 54 kilogrammes of hashish were recovered from their possession and two separate cases were lodged against the accused under Smuggling Act.

DPO Syed Hussnain Haider appreciated the police over their performance.

APP/shn-sak

