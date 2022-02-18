UrduPoint.com

Inter-provincial Drug Peddler Held, 34 Kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Inter-provincial drug peddler held, 34 kg hashish recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested an active member of an inter-provincial drug dealer gang and claimed to have recovered 34 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to police sources, Mureed Hussain, in charge of CIA staff, along with his team stopped and checked a vehicle at Qureshi police station on a tip-off.

Police seized 34 kg of cannabis and arrested drug dealer Muhammad Ismail, a resident of Barkhan district.

The drug peddler was a member of the Inter-provincial drug group.

Further revelations are expected from the accused during the interrogation.

