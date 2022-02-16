UrduPoint.com

Inter-provincial Drug Peddler Held, 46 Kg Drugs Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have foiled the supply of huge quantity of drugs and recovered 46 kilogrammes hashish worth hundreds of thousands of rupee from an Inter-provincial drug peddler.

According to police spokesperson, SHO City Police station, Saad Bin Saeed along with his team on a tip off raided and arrested inter-provincial drug peddler namely Khawar Abbas s/o Abdul Rehman resident of Mouza Sheikhopura from Khokharabad chowk.

The drug peddler was involved in supplying drugs in various areas.

The case has been registered against the accused while the interrogation was underway.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas appreciated the police team and ordered effective crackdown against the drug peddlers.

