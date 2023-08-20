Inter-provincial drug peddler held, huge quantity of drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have raided against Inter-provincial drug peddler gang and arrested a drug peddler and recovered huge quantity of drugs worth millions of rupee from his posession.

According to spokesperson for police, Additional SHO SO Afsar Shan Mehdi along with his team raided and stopped a vehicle coming from Ziarat.

Police recovered 27600 grams hashish and 920 gramme ice during checking and arrested drug peddler Imranullah alias Ashraf.

Case registered against the accused.

DPO Syed Husnain Haider appreciated the police team and said that district police would continue raids against criminal elements on permanent basis.