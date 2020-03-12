UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Inter-provincial Drug Peddlers Gang Busted, Drugs Recovered In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang busted, drugs recovered in Muzaffargarh

Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang including ring leader and seized 7.5 kilogramme opium from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang including ring leader and seized 7.5 kilogramme opium from their possession.

According to details, SHO Sadar police station Ali Pur Rauf Nawaz alongwith police team raided at Hamzawali area of Ali Pur and arrested a Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang and seized 7.

5 kilogramme opium worth over Rs one million.

The police sources said that the recovered opium was high quality.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From Million

Recent Stories

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

46 minutes ago

Ireland orders shutdowns to curb coronavirus

4 minutes ago

Minorities' political activists join PTI

4 minutes ago

Information Advisor clarifies social media video a ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.