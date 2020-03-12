Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang busted, drugs recovered in Muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang including ring leader and seized 7.5 kilogramme opium from their possession.

According to details, SHO Sadar police station Ali Pur Rauf Nawaz alongwith police team raided at Hamzawali area of Ali Pur and arrested a Inter-provincial drug peddlers gang and seized 7.

5 kilogramme opium worth over Rs one million.

The police sources said that the recovered opium was high quality.