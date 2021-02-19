Inter-provincial drug pusher arrested

Iqbal Town Police claimed to have arrested an-inter-provincial drug pusher and recovered 67 Kg charas worth millions of rupees from his possession

SP Investigation Iqbal Town Tahir Maqsood said this while talking to media at Nawan Kot police station here on Friday.

He said that accused Danish brought the narcotics from KPK and wanted to supply in different areas of Lahore. The accused has been running this illegal business for many years and also supplying drugs to students of different colleges.

DSP and Incharge Nawan Kot police station conducted a raid and arrested the accused with the contraband. The SP Investigation said that campaign against the criminals will continue.