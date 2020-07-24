Inter-Provincial drug smuggler held, drugs recovered

Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-Provincial drugs smuggler and seized 11 kilograms and 60 kg International quality heroin from his possession

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an Inter-Provincial drugs smuggler and seized 11 kilograms and 60 kg International quality heroin from his possession.

According to details, the police team led by SHO city police station Muzaffargarh Malik Khurrum Khar raided and nabbed drug smuggler Sultan Zaib resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Tharmal bypass and recovered huge quantity of drugs.

District police officer Nadeem Abbas hailed the efforts of police team, announced Rs 20000 cash prize and commendatory certificates and a ceremony will be arranged to encourage police team.