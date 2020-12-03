UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial Drug Smugglers Arrested: 3 Kg Charras Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 08:46 PM

Potohar Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two inter-provincial drug smugglers and seized three kilograms charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Potohar Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested two inter-provincial drug smugglers and seized three kilograms charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police team during snap checking of vehicles managed to recover over three kg charras and netted two drug smugglers namely Muhammad Amir and Zar Gul.

Police also impounded the vehicle being used by the drug smugglers. Police after registering a case against the accused started further investigation, he added.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Syed Ali appreciated the performance of the Station House Officer, Race Course Police Station and his team.

He directed them to continue operations against lawbreakers and take strict action in accordance with the law against anti-social elements.

