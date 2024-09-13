Inter-provincial Drug-trafficker Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) busted an inter-provincial drug-trafficker gang and seized 602kg contraband from them.
The ANF sources said here on Friday that two drug-traffickers riding a car were held during an intelligence-based raid, conducted near Samundri Motorway Interchange.
The team recovered over 357kg hashish and 244kg opium from a home situated in Azam Garden, Hafizabad, after the location was pointed out by the arrested accused.
The accused were involved in smuggling narcotics in cities of Punjab province from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. A case has been registered against them and investigation is under way.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi hands over sponsorship cheque of Rs2.55mn to Boxer Zahri2 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in remote control device blast near Qilat2 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha's 2nd annual inter exams schedule2 minutes ago
-
Action against alms-seeking in ICT; 23 arrested2 minutes ago
-
Qirat, Naat competitions held in Dera2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi praises Punjab CTD for foiling terrorist plot in Dera Ghazi Khan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully adheres to "Shanghai spirit" to build mutual trust, pursuit of common development: Gi ..12 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Khawaja Salman22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five drug peddlers with six kg charras22 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements to be made for Eid Milad Un Nabi: SSP22 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for acid attack on woman22 minutes ago
-
Villager dies due to fireworks22 minutes ago