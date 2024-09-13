Open Menu

Inter-provincial Drug-trafficker Gang Busted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Inter-provincial drug-trafficker gang busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) busted an inter-provincial drug-trafficker gang and seized 602kg contraband from them.

The ANF sources said here on Friday that two drug-traffickers riding a car were held during an intelligence-based raid, conducted near Samundri Motorway Interchange.

The team recovered over 357kg hashish and 244kg opium from a home situated in Azam Garden, Hafizabad, after the location was pointed out by the arrested accused.

The accused were involved in smuggling narcotics in cities of Punjab province from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. A case has been registered against them and investigation is under way.

