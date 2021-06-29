Inter-Provincial education conference to decide about summer vocations: Wajiha Qamar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar on Tuesday said that the decision about summer vocations would be made in the upcoming inter-provincial education conference.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that after the 18th constitutional amendment now the provinces were free to take any decisions about summer vocations as federal government not to make any decision in this regard.

To a question she said that very soon exams of class I to VII would be held and 8th class exams to be held next month.

She said that across the globe education sector badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic, adding that after the examinations the academic year would be started.

Wajiha said that vaccination was mandatory for teaching and examination staff.

She said that a positive response was coming from the public side about the vaccination, but people should be careful about Covid-19 to control it and proper follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).