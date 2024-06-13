Inter Provincial Female Drug Dealer Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Saeedabad Police Station of district Keamari on Thursday arrested a female drug dealer in a raid at the Yusuf Goth bus stand, recovering 4 kg of drugs worth more than Rs 10 million.
According to SSP Keamari Captain (Retired) Faizan Ali, the arrested woman, Khairunisa, is an inter-provincial drug dealer who had transported the drugs from Gwadar, Balochistan via passenger buses.
A case has been registered against Khairunisa and further investigations are underway.
