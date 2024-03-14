Inter-Provincial Gang Arrested For Stealing Transformers In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 08:46 PM
In a significant breakthrough, authorities have apprehended the ringleader of an organized inter-provincial gang responsible for a spate of transformer thefts in Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In a significant breakthrough, authorities have apprehended the ringleader of an organized inter-provincial gang responsible for a spate of transformer thefts in Kohat.
Muhammad Abdullah, a resident of Mir Banda Jerma, was nabbed with stolen coils worth lakhs, along with the tools used in the criminal activities. The gang's vehicle, used in the commission of these crimes, was also seized.
The arrest followed a successful operation based on intelligence provided by the civil sensitive body DSB, led by SHO Sada Khan and his dedicated team from the Jerma police station. During preliminary investigations, the apprehended suspect confessed to the thefts and divulged the identities of his accomplices within the group.
These organized gangs have been targeting power transformers in suburban areas under the cover of darkness, stealing coils and transporting them to be sold in Punjab.
