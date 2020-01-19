UrduPoint.com
Inter-provincial Gang Of Car Lifters Busted

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th January, 2020) Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered 08 cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr.

Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.Following his directions, special team was constituted under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali , Assistant-Sub Inspectors Manzoor Ilahi, Waheed Ahmad, Afsar Shah, Qaisar Khan, Nisar Ahmad along with other officials.

This team achieved a success and apprehended three members of an inter-provincial gang.The gangsters have been identified as Sajad Khan alias Zubair, s/o Farooq Shah r/o Mardan (Proclaimed Offender), Hazir Ali s/o Shamir Khan r/o Sawabi and Ayaz Khan s/o Muhammad Shah Jehan r/o Mardan and recovered 08 cars worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from them.

The recovered vehicles bear the registration numbers are as follows, Toyota Corolla (ATR-787), Toyota Corolla ( CWK-0020), Toyota ( LEA-8396), Toyota Corolla car No. ( LEF-2328) ,Toyota Corolla Car No.

( LEF-7579),Toyota Corolla Car No. ( BRE-064),Toyota Corolla Car No. ( IDG-886) and Toyota Corolla Car No. ( LEE-3914).During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and sold in district Mardan.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team and directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.

