Inter-Provincial Gang Of Car Lifters Busted; Five Vehicles Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:15 PM

Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from the nabbed gangsters, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has busted an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from the nabbed gangsters, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, a team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Malik Liaqat Ali succeeded to bust an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five stolen vehicles from two nabbed gangsters identified as Adil Khan and Imran.

The registration number of recovered vehicles are as follows: Suzuki Khyber (RIT-5446); Honda Civic Model 2005 Color black, Suzuki Mehran (LRB-3571); Suzuki Mehran (MN-5382) and Suzuki Mehran (AWR-402).

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away the vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Further investigation is underway from them.

